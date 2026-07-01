Directorate Of Public Instruction Cracks Down On Poor E-Attendance Compliance | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has ordered disciplinary action against school authorities concerned for failing to ensure 100% compliance with the state's e-attendance system for teachers.

In an order issued on Wednesday, commissioner Abhishek Singh said that despite repeated instructions, only around 90% of teachers were marking their attendance through the e-attendance system.

The remaining nearly 10% of teachers are still not using the system, which the department termed a serious violation of government directives and detrimental to academic activities.

The department noted that earlier orders had made regular e-attendance mandatory and also directed salary deductions for teachers who fail to mark their attendance electronically.

The latest directive instructs that suspension or disciplinary proceedings be initiated against cluster principals who processed salary bills of teachers without ensuring 100% attendance.

Divisional joint directors and district education officers have been asked to submit a compliance report to the Directorate by July 2.

The order further warns that if the prescribed action is not taken within the stipulated timeframe, disciplinary proceedings will also be initiated against the concerned joint directors and district education officers.