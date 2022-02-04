Dindori: Tractor overturns, 3 die, 3 sustain injuries

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A tractor overturned in which three persons died and three sustained severe injuries under Gadasarai police station of the district on Thursday night.

According to information, the tractor was returning from Gadasarai to Ghopatpur. The driver of the tractor lost control and the vehicle overturned.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation through a JCB machine to evacuate the persons travelling in the tractor .

According to police sources, three persons were found dead while three sustained severe injuries in the incident so far. The police admitted the injured to a nearby hospital and bodies of the deceased were sent for an autopsy.

The police, however, established a case and started an investigation into the matter.

