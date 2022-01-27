e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases, 573 deaths in last 24 hours
Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

Dindori: School principal dancing in front of upside-down flag, booked

Staff Reporter
Principal Dal Chandra Kushram (in green Kurta) dancing on the occasion of Republic Day celebration. |

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A school principal dancing to the tune of a Bollywood number in front of the national flag displayed upside-down was booked, a police officer said on Thursday.

Police action came after the video of the principal's dance went viral on social media.

According to reports, Dal Chandra Kushram, who is working as principal of Government Higher Secondary School in Dindori district, was dancing on the occasion of the Republic Day Celebration.

Watch Video

The video that went viral on social media shows that there are four flags displaced in the background. Out of which, one flag was displayed upside-down.

In-charge of Kotwali police station Chandra Kishore Sirame said that the principal had been booked for insulting the national flag. “We have registered a case and started further interrogation,” he said.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 05:22 PM IST
