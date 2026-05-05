Dindori Collector Cracks Down On Lapses, Sets Deadlines For Schemes | FP Photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A time-bound review meeting held at the Collectorate Conference Hall saw Collector Anju Pawan Bhadauria issue strict directives to ensure effective implementation of government schemes and prompt resolution of public grievances.

Reviewing cases on the CM Helpline, the Collector warned of action against departments failing to address complaints and directed officials to ensure beneficiaries receive timely benefits. Departments ignoring repeated grievances may face disciplinary measures, she said, while also felicitating officials for outstanding grievance redressal.

Focusing on food procurement, she ordered swift lifting of wheat stocks from 12 procurement centres before the monsoon, stressing on proper storage infrastructure. Action was also directed against negligence in handling stock.

Officials were instructed to complete works under Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan by June 30 and ensure installation of rainwater harvesting systems in all government buildings.

The Collector also ordered inspections to curb illegal liquor sales, action against stubble burning within two days, and strict checks on buses operating without permits.

Mass marriages under Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojna will be held on May 7 in Shahpura and on May 14 in Amarpur. All departments have been directed to meet targets by May 10.