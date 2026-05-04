Bhopal Traffic Update: Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Kisan Mahasangh Gathering Today

Traffic Police Have Issued An Advisory Ahead Of Kisan Mahasangh Gathering ’ Gathering On Monday | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police have issued an advisory ahead of Kisan Mahasangh gathering scheduled at 9 am on Monday near Fanda-Sehore border. Farmers from across the region are expected to arrive in large numbers, primarily in four-wheelers, which is likely to impact traffic movement on key routes.

Designated routes for farmers: Vehicles coming from Narmadapuram will pass via Mandideep, Misrod bypass, Patel Nagar, Ratnagiri, Ayodhya Nagar, Minal, Bhanpur, Lambakheda and Mubarakpur to reach Fanda.

From Raisen, vehicles will follow Bilkhiriya, Patel Nagar bypass and the same onward route.

From Vidisha, the route includes Diwanganj, Sukhisewania, Chopda Kala, Lambakheda and Mubarakpur.

Berasia-bound traffic will move via Itkhedi and Lambakheda, while vehicles from Rajgarh and Guna will use Parwalia and bypass via Mubarakpur. Participants from Indore and Sehore will reach directly via Ashta and Sehore.

Non-participating vehicles travelling from Indore-Sehore to Bhopal should take Sehore bypass via Bilkisganj, Jhagaria, Ratibad and Neelbad. From Lalghati towards Sehore and Indore vehicles will be diverted through Gandhi Nagar, Mubarakpur, Barkheda Salam and Tumda.

Buses will operate via Lalghati to Gandhi Nagar-Parwalia to Doraaha-Shyampur to Sehore.

Heavy vehicles will avoid Bhopal-Sehore stretch and instead use Parwalia, Doraaha, Shyampur, Kurawar and Ashta routes.