Digvijaya will divide India just like MP if given Cong presidentship, says min Vijay Shah

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Political debate is in the air after the news of former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh filing nomination for the post of National President of Congress.

MP Forest Minister Vijay Shah, who reached Jabalpur, took a jibe at Digvijay Singh and said that first Madhya Pradesh was divided and now he is going to divide the Congress party in the country.

Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Valmiki also slammed Digvijaya Singh over his filing nomination for the post of National President of AICC. "I don't think he will get the presidency because familism prevails there. Even if he becomes the president, he will merely be a remote control just like the former Prime Minister."

Countering the statement given by Digvijay Singh on RSS, Forest Minister Vijay Shah says that we salute the thinking of leaders like Digvijay Singh and Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"I challenge him to come to any platform at any crossroads and debate the comparative arguments between RSS and PFI. If he proves that RSS is a terrorist organization, I will quit politics the same day," adds Vijay Shah.

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that he will contest the polls for party president even as Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot arrived here for a meeting with Sonia Gandhi after a rebellion over his candidature to the post by MLAs in the state loyal to him.

Singh told reporters outside the AICC headquarters that he was here to collect his nomination form from the party's Central Election Authority (CEA) and that he is likely to file his nomination tomorrow.

"Today I have come here to collect the nomination form and will possibly file it tomorrow," Singh said.

He said that the decision to contest was solely his and he had not consulted with anybody else. "I represent myself...The time is between 11 and 3 (when he will file the nominations tomorrow)," Singh told the media persons.