Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship 2022: MP shooters win 4 medals

Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship 2022: MP shooters win 4 medals

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 09:42 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shooters of Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy won four medals in shotgun team events at the2nd Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship 2022 held in Jaipur from December 16-24.

“They won four medals including one gold, one silver, and two bronze. MP shotgun shooter Rituraj Bundela won a gold medal at Junior Skeet Men’s event. Academy’s shooters Rituraj, Arjit, and Atul won silver in the junior men’s team event,” Academy shotgun coach Indrajeet Sikdar told Free Press.

Similarly, Arjun, Rituraj and Arjit won bronze medal in senior skeet team men’s event. Rituraj Bundela and Shivani Raikwar won bronze in junior shotgun skeet mixed team event.

