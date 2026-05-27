Dignity Denied Even In Death As An Unclaimed Body Stitched In Public View Outside Hamidia Hospital Mortuary In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking scene at Hamidia Hospital on Wednesday raised questions over the dignity accorded to the dead in one of the state capital's largest government hospitals.

Outside the mortuary premises, an unidentified man's body was allegedly stitched in full public view while passersby watched and recorded videos on their mobile phones.

People present at the spot expressed outrage, saying that even in death, the deceased was denied dignity. When questioned about why the stitching was being done outside in the open, a mortuary staff member reportedly said, “It is an unclaimed body. Nobody is concerned about it.”

According to Bajaria police, the body of an unidentified man, aged around 50, was found near Garam Gadda area on Monday. The body was sent for post-mortem on Tuesday after no identification could be established.

On Wednesday, after the autopsy was completed, the body was brought outside the mortuary, where two employees allegedly carried out the stitching procedure before shifting it.

Eyewitnesses said the body remained uncovered on a stretcher in the open for nearly 30 minutes as people continued moving around the area. Later, the body was wrapped in a white cloth by the staff.

Rules and procedures

As per post-mortem rules, the entire procedure including stitching of the body should be conducted inside the designated post-mortem chamber under medical supervision to ensure dignity and confidentiality of the deceased.

Post-mortem cannot be performed in private rooms or in the open. The stitching process is also part of the official procedure and should take place inside the mortuary chamber.

Superintendent promises inquiry

Hamidia Hospital Superintendent Dr Sunit Tandon said the rules post-mortem procedures should be conducted only inside the designated chamber.

“I am not aware of any stitching being done outside the mortuary. If such an incident has occurred, an inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken,” he added.