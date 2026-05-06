Digital Arrest Horror: 65-Yr-Old Lost ₹37.60 Lakh To Cyber Fraudsters, Watches Injured Wife Suffer For 2 Days Ordeal

Digital Arrest’ Horror: 65-Yr-Old Lost Rs 37.60 Lakh To Cyber Fraudsters, Watches Injured Wife Suffer For 2 Days Ordeal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sixty-five-year-old Avinash Kakkar not only lost Rs 37.60 lakh to cyber fraudsters but was also prevented by conmen from taking his wife to hospital after she suffered a hip fracture during the two-day ordeal.

On May 2, Kakkar, a resident of Arera Colony under Habibganj police station limits, was held under ‘digital arrest’ by cyber fraudsters posing as Mumbai police officials. During this period, his wife Shashi Kakkar slipped on the stairs and suffered a hip fracture but he did not step out to help her due to constant threats from the scammers.

Habibganj police station incharge Sanjeev Choukse said the caller claimed to be a Mumbai police official and threatened Kakkar with arrest in a serious case. The victim was kept under continuous video calls and messages and was instructed not to leave the room or contact anyone.

Meanwhile, his injured wife remained in severe pain for nearly two days, pleading for help. However, Kakkar, under psychological pressure, neither called an ambulance nor assisted her.

The fraudsters also sent fake documents bearing the names of the Supreme Court, Central Bureau of Investigation and other agencies to build credibility. Under pressure, Kakkar transferred Rs 37.60 lakh to bank accounts of the fraudsters.

The incident came to light when he managed to contact his daughter who rushed home and admitted Shashi Kakkar to a private hospital. Choukse said a case had been registered and further investigation was underway.