 Digital Arrest: Fraudsters Targets Who Are Having Bulgy Pockets
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDigital Arrest: Fraudsters Targets Who Are Having Bulgy Pockets

Digital Arrest: Fraudsters Targets Who Are Having Bulgy Pockets

Many Lost Their Life Earnings. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alerted people about ‘digital arrest,’ pointing out that no such thing exists.

RAJESH THAKURUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Digital Arrest: Fraudsters Targets Who Are Having Bulgy Pockets | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sting of ‘Digital Arrest’ is targeted at the well-educated and those who have a good bank balance. Around 35 cases of ‘digital arrest’ have been reported in the state so far, and people have lost their life’s earnings to these fraudsters, said officials here on Monday.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alerted people about ‘digital arrest,’ pointing out that no such thing exists.

ADG (Cyber) Yogesh Deshmukh said, “It’s a cybercrime, and such cases have been on the rise for the past year and a half. Fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials of various agencies, including the state police (particularly crime branch), CBI, ED, Income Tax, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and even the Supreme Court, put victims under immense mental stress, accusing them of knowingly or unknowingly indulging in a major crime, like human trafficking, narcotics smuggling/trafficking, or money laundering. Often these fraudsters say that their close relative is under arrest for the above-mentioned crimes.”

The cyber crime branch had issued an advisory regarding the fake digital arrest.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Wadala Resident Fights For Pet Rights, Appeals District Commission's Rejection Of Uber Complaint
Mumbai: Wadala Resident Fights For Pet Rights, Appeals District Commission's Rejection Of Uber Complaint
Bombay HC Quashes Complaint Against Former Go First CEO For Data Theft
Bombay HC Quashes Complaint Against Former Go First CEO For Data Theft
Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Intensifies Crowd Control Measures After 10 Injured During Festive Rush
Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Intensifies Crowd Control Measures After 10 Injured During Festive Rush
Chhattisgarh: BJP Files Complaint Over Allegedly Manipulated Video Targeting Raipur Candidate Sunil Soni
Chhattisgarh: BJP Files Complaint Over Allegedly Manipulated Video Targeting Raipur Candidate Sunil Soni
Read Also
Duping Parents In Bhopal: Crooks Access Child’s Data From Social Media; 37 Complaints Registered,...
article-image

The cases:

Last week, in the state’s financial capital Indore, a scientist from the Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT-Indore) lost his entire savings of Rs 71.33 lakh—set aside for his daughter’s marriage—after he and his wife were placed under ‘digital arrest’ in his house for six long days with small breaks in between.

Earlier in Gwalior, a retired government woman teacher was ‘arrested,’ and the fraudsters looted Rs 51 lakh. One more woman was cheated of Rs 38 lakh, and one advocate also fell victim to these scamsters.

Indore Police’s crime branch additional SP (ASP-Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the crime branch has made major progress in such cases. “Out of the 31 cases reported to us since February 2024, a total sum of Rs 3 crore has been swindled after digital arrests. Of them, over Rs 70 lakh has been recovered by timely freezing the master accounts and their subsequent layers in which the victims were coaxed to deposit their money.

In one case pertaining to a female IT professional, Rs 6 lakh out of the swindled Rs 12 lakh has been recovered, following the arrest of a young graduate from Jhalawar (Rajasthan),” informed Dandotiya. “We’ve also helped the Rajasthan Police successfully crack a similar case of Rs 16 lakh fraud by arresting two men from Indore,” he added.

The Indore crime branch’s multiple teams have already zeroed in on multiple bank accounts used by various scamsters to park the ill-gotten wealth, and some of the SIM cards (phone numbers) employed for digital arrests. These accounts are spread across multiple states, including Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, UP, Delhi, Maharashtra (particularly Mumbai and Pune), and Telangana (especially Hyderabad).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Digital Arrest: Fraudsters Targets Who Are Having Bulgy Pockets

Digital Arrest: Fraudsters Targets Who Are Having Bulgy Pockets

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Suspends 11 Officials During Review Of Samadhan Online Program

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Suspends 11 Officials During Review Of Samadhan Online Program

Bhopal Childline Rescues 642 Teens Who Ran Away From Home

Bhopal Childline Rescues 642 Teens Who Ran Away From Home

Madhya Pradesh: 29-Year-Old Held For Setting House On Fire In Ganj Badosa

Madhya Pradesh: 29-Year-Old Held For Setting House On Fire In Ganj Badosa

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Killed, 19 Injured As Bus And Truck Collide Near Bageshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Killed, 19 Injured As Bus And Truck Collide Near Bageshwar Dham