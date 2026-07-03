Diggy's Team Appeals To His Supporters To Stand By Him | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is no end in sight to the internal conflict in the Congress after former chief minister Digvijay Singh's statement in Ujjain.

At the meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee, Singh incurred the party's wrath because of his statement.

A few days ago, Singh had a dispute with the party's state in charge, Harish Choudhary.

His supporters are making posts on social media, which Singh is also sharing.

Farmers' leader Kedar Sirohi wrote one should have some principles in politics, but a politician should decide whether he should stand by principles or possibilities.

In the post, Sirohi wrote that an imaginative political situation was being created against Singh.

Efforts are being made to target him, and against this backdrop, silence by true Congress members should be lodged in the pages of history.

Those who got the benefits of Singh's guidance and his leadership should keep mum, he wrote.

"It is the right time to stand by him," he wrote. In his post, Sirohi openly appealed to speak in favour of Singh.

Those who are close to Singh are also making posts on social media, saying the state Congress cannot run without Singh.

Singh is facing opposition in the Congress after his statement, giving a clean chit to the government over the party's allegations about land allotment in Ujjain. To counter the opposition, Singh's supporters also opened a front.

As Singh's supporters are making posts on social media, the opposition camp is also not sitting idle, which has brought the two groups face to face.

Congress high command's annoyance at Singh has bolstered his rivals.