Diesel Drought In Rural Madhya Pradesh; Pumps Ration Fuel

Diesel Drought In Rural Mp: The Government Is Focusing On Urban Areas So That There Is No Major Resentment | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The shortage of diesel is being strongly felt in the rural parts of the state. At the same time, some petrol pumps situated in urban areas are struggling to supply fuel.

State Bharatiya Kisan Sangh president Kamal Singh Anjana said, “Petrol pump owners have fixed a limit for distributing diesel in Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas, Sehore and Ashta. Diesel is being supplied in a capped manner of 50 to 100 litres. This has perplexed farmers.”

A farmer from Badi in Raisen district said there was no diesel available in Badi and Bareli. As a result, there are long queues of vehicles waiting to get fuel. When contacted, Ajay Singh, president of the Petrol Pump Dealers Association, said, “Petrol pump owners are not getting supplies according to their demand.

Earlier, they used to maintain a fuel stock of seven days. Now, oil marketing companies are supplying fuel to them in the ratio of their per-day sales.”

The state has 4,500 petrol pumps across Madhya Pradesh, sources said. Of them, 25% are in phased category of dry as they face a shortage of fuel lasting from two to 12 hours.

The buzz is that the government wants to focus on fuel supply in urban areas so that there is no major resentment among consumers. Consequently, rural areas have been left at God's mercy, leading to a more visible fuel shortage in the countryside.