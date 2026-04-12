Dial For Deceit: Telecallers Used In Massive Job Scam In Bhopal; Racket Operating For Past 5 Years |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Detailed investigations into the fake job racket busted in Ganj Basoda have revealed that the scam was carried out through fake interviews conducted over phone calls, with money extracted from unsuspecting job seekers.

Questioning of prime suspect Yogendra Singh and his woman associate revealed that the racket had been functioning for the past five years. Victims were contacted by telecallers posing as representatives of a job platform. The women telecallers were assigned only the task of making calls and were reportedly unaware of the larger fraud.

Once initial contact was established, the calls were forwarded to the main operators who conducted fake interviews and convinced candidates that they had been shortlisted for jobs in reputed companies.

The suspects then demanded payments under multiple pretexts such as registration fees, joining kits and interview charges. State Cyber SP Pranay Nagvanshi said victims were instructed to transfer money into various bank accounts, which were later found to be fraudulent. The entire scam was designed to appear genuine, with scripted responses used to gain the trust of unemployed youth.

Investigators found that after the initial calling process, the main handler Yogendra Singh and a woman accomplice would take over communication. They created a sense of opportunity while pressurising candidates to pay quickly to secure employment. Cyber police officials said the suspects targeted hundreds of youths across the country. Yogendra Singh, originally from Itawa, was living in Noida.

Well-organised racket

Police officials said the scam was carefully planned, involving multiple bank accounts. Police seized 20 mobile phones, a laptop, 12 SIM cards, 11 ATM cards, three passbooks, two chequebooks, one pen drive, a data register, scripts, resumes and attendance registers.

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The investigation also indicates that similar complaints linked to this network have surfaced in other states, suggesting a wider reach of the racket. Further probe is underway to identify other individuals connected to the racket and trace the financial trail of the defrauded money.