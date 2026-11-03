Dewas TI Murder Case: Three Excise Officials Suspended, Licences Of Two Harda Liquor Shops Suspended After Illegal Liquor Transport Exposed | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department has suspended three personnel for dereliction of duty following the death of an inspector who was crushed by a truck carrying illicit liquor in Khategaon in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The licences of two liquor shops in Harda district have also been suspended after an inquiry linked the liquor found in the truck to the outlets.

Khategaon TI Dilip Puri died after being run over by the truck during an operation against illegal liquor smuggling on the Nemawar road.

Excise commissioner Deepak Saxena suspended assistant district excise officer, Harda, Amar Singh Baghel and excise constables Arun Kumre and Krishna Pal Singh Dodiyar.

All three have been attached to the flying squad at Bhopal headquarters until further orders.

Harda district collector Kumar Satyam suspended the licences of two liquor shops, Harda Road Timarni liquor shop and Sodalpur Road Timarni composite liquor shop, with immediate effect.

The first shop had been allotted at an annual licence fee of Rs 24.66 crore and the second at Rs 14.65 crore.

Following the incident, the Harda district excise department conducted an inquiry on Monday. It found that the batch numbers of liquor brands supplied to the shops matched those of liquor recovered from a secret chamber in the truck.

The liquor had been issued to the two shops but was being transported illegally to another location without permission from the excise department.