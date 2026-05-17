Dewas ‘Blast’: SDM, SDOP Among Four Suspended

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the firecracker factory incident in Dewas, the state government has suspended Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sanjeev Saxena, Sonkatch Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Deepa Mandve and Tappa Chidawad Nayab Tehsildar Ravi Verma on Saturday.

Strict action has also been taken against police checkpost in-charge Raman Deep Hundal, who has been suspended with immediate effect.

Ravi Verma has been charged with serious lapses in administrative inspection and negligence in discharging his duties. Authorities said these lapses led to the incident.

SDOP Deepa Mandve has been charged with failing to inspect the factory's operations and not forwarding the report to senior officials. Authorities termed this a serious lapse in the discharge of duty.

At least five workers were killed and 20 injured in the firecracker factory blast incident. The government on Friday night constituted a judicial probe commission and tasked it with completing the inquiry within a month.