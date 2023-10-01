Development Of Villages Means Development Of India – Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that development of villages is a must for development of the country. Development of rural areas is the top priority.

Addressing the dedication ceremony of the newly constructed building of Vikas Bhawan cum e-Governance Center on Jail Road the Chief Minister urged the officials to work with enthusiasm for development. Work dedicatedly to make the villages self-reliant in every respect. Develop the villages in such a manner as would stop migration to urban areas.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Shri Mahendra Singh Sisodia thanked Chief Minister Chouhan for honouring the hard work of all the departmental officers and employees by gifting them a new building. Additional Chief Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Shri Malay Shrivastava and departmental officers and employees were present.

Vikas Bhawan cum e-Governance Center

Vikas Bhawan cum e-Governance Center has been constructed at a cost of Rs 78 crore 42 lakh on an area of ​​2 lakh 51 thousand 500 square feet. There are 2 floors for parking in the basement of the six-storeyed building.

Arrangements have been made for the meeting of more than 1000 officers and employees. Key features of the building include centralized air-condition management, fire safety, huge auditorium with seating capacity of 600 officials for training programmes, artificial lawn and power backup.

The Development Commissioner’s office, Directorate of Panchayat Raj, Madhya Pradesh State Employment Guarantee Council, Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority, Rural Engineering Service, Madhya Pradesh State Social Audit Committee, State Water and Sanitation Mission and M.P. State Rural Livelihood Mission offices will function from the Vikas Bhawan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)