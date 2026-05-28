Development Now Makes Inroads Into Erstwhile Naxal-Hit Pockets As Infrastructure Projects Gain Pace Across 644 Villages | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Development is gaining pace in erstwhile Naxal-affected pockets of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori as roads, bridges, culverts and mobile connectivity projects expand across remote villages following improved security conditions.

For decades, as many as 644 villages across the three Naxal-affected districts of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori remain deprived of modern development, with nearly half lacking basic road connectivity, officials said. Out of the total villages, Balaghat accounts for 469, Mandla has 115 and Dindori has 60.

Residents of six villages, Narpi, Chilkpna, Bargud, Satona, Keraadihi and Khamerdihi, are still waiting to receive electricity connections.

Road connectivity remains absent in more than 250 villages. To enhance connectivity in newly Naxal-free areas, officials submitted proposals for 162 additional roads, of which 55 have secured approval under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV).

In continuation of these initiatives, the administration proposed 36 more roads under the Micro Development Plan for the development of 100 villages to improve infrastructure, accessibility and socio-economic progress in remote and previously affected regions.

In the interior areas of Balaghat, to strengthen road connectivity and accelerate regional development, authorities sanctioned 35 roads covering a combined length of 337.40 km, along with 43 bridges and culverts under the Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA) scheme. Construction work on 26 of these roads has been completed, while the remaining works are in progress.

Mobile connectivity expands across remote pockets

The Ministry of Home Affairs focused heavily on installing mobile towers in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism. The initiative aims to enhance mobile connectivity so that villagers can access information about government schemes and counter Naxal propaganda.

Under Phase-I, BSNL installed 16 2G mobile towers, 13 of which have been upgraded to 4G, while work on the remaining three is in progress. Under Phase-II, through the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) scheme, authorities sanctioned 19 4G mobile towers.

Jio installed 17 of these towers, while construction on the remaining two at Supkhar and Patwa is underway. These villages were previously severely affected by Naxal activity.

Under Phase-III of the BSNL Mission-500 scheme, officials proposed 45 mobile towers and installed 37 so far, while work on eight remains in progress. Under the Saturation Phase-II scheme, a total of 17 new BSNL 4G towers were proposed. Authorities have received permission for nine towers, while approval for the remaining eight is pending.

Villagers now feel part of India: IGP

Inspector General of Police (Balaghat Range) Lalit Shakyawar told Free Press that after December 2025, electricity connections reached nine villages and workers completed 42 RCPLWE projects related to road connectivity.

He said teams also completed six bridges and 19 small culverts under ongoing RCPLWE projects. Shakyawar said that since the area became Naxal free, the state government and district administration have been implementing welfare schemes, and villagers are now coming forward to claim benefits. Residents no longer fear Naxals and feel they are part of India, he added.