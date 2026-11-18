Despite Years Of Construction Approvals, MP Government Schools Still Lack Basic Facilities, DPI Orders Fresh Infrastructure Assessment | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has sought details of infrastructure gaps in government high schools and higher secondary schools across the state by Wednesday.

The district education officers (DEOs) are to verify the availability of basic facilities in proportion to student enrolment.

The DPI has issued administrative approval for various construction works in government high schools and higher secondary schools for the 2026-27 academic session.

These include new school buildings, additional classrooms, science laboratories, computer labs and toilets.

According to the department, similar construction proposals were approved in the 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 sessions under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, PM SHRI scheme and state-funded schemes. However, several schools are still without adequate infrastructure.

The directorate has asked DEOs to examine school-wise lists of construction works granted administrative approval between 2022-23 and 2026-27 and identify institutions where existing buildings and infrastructure remain inadequate.

Officials have been directed to submit details of the additional requirements through the Google Drive link titled Infrastructure Requirement 2026-2027.

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