Despite Second Chance, Only 59.57% Clear MP Board Class 12 Exam | Represntative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Thursday declared the results of the Class 12 Second Chance Examination, but despite being introduced as an opportunity for students to improve their scores or clear failed subjects, the overall pass percentage remained at just 59.57%.

Out of 1,42,467 students who appeared for the examination, only 84,871 students managed to pass, while 57,591 students failed. In other words, nearly four out of every 10 candidates could not clear the exam.

The results of three students have been withheld, two have been cancelled and one registered candidate remained absent. The overall pass percentage for regular students stood at 59.57%, while private candidates recorded a much lower pass percentage of 42.10%.

Board officials said the declared figures are provisional and may be revised after the disposal of withheld-result cases.

Girls outperform boys again

Girls once again outperformed boys in both regular and private categories. Among regular candidates, girls recorded a pass percentage of 62.31%, higher than the 57.36% achieved by boys.

Division-wise performance

Among the successful candidates, 37,005 students secured First Division, 47,626 obtained Second Division, and 240 passed in Third Division. No student was placed in the Pass Division category.

Second Chance Examination replaces supplementary system

The MP Board introduced the Second Chance Examination in place of the earlier supplementary examination system.

Students who failed in the board examinations, remained absent in one or more subjects, or wished to improve their marks were eligible to appear.

Under the scheme, students who appeared in both the main examination and the Second Chance Examination will be awarded whichever score is higher.

For subjects involving practical examinations, students are required to reappear only in the component in which they failed. Subject changes, however, are not permitted.