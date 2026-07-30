'Desperate...' Narottam Mishra Hits Out After Congress' Ghanshyam Singh Claims BJP Leaders Stationed On Datia Border Amid Voting | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra termed the Congress 'desperate' after opposition candidate Ghanshyam Singh alleged that the BJP leaders were stationed on Datia border even as the voting is ongoing on Thursday.

While talking to the media persons, Ghanshyam Singh said, "Matdataon se appeal hai ki bhari sankhya mein aakar vote daalein aur humein aitihasik jeet dilayein. BJP ki jo ahankari sarkar hai, uske ahankar ko todein."

(I appeal to voters to come out in large numbers, cast their votes, and give us a historic victory. Defeat the arrogance of the BJP government.)

Reacting during the campaign, BJP's Narottam Mishra said, "Yeh unki hatasha aur nirasha ka parichay hai. Jab chunav harti hai Congress, toh woh koi na koi aarop zaroor lagati hai," Mishra said. (This reflects their frustration and disappointment. Whenever the Congress faces defeat in an election, it always makes some allegation.)

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Datia, Madhya Pradesh | BJP leader Narottam Mishra says, "This statement reflects the Congress party's desperation and despondency. Whenever they lose, they invariably level some allegation or another. The public will vote in favor of the BJP and the development work it… pic.twitter.com/CQvFiNcSwT — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 30, 2026

He added, "Janta BJP ke dwara kiye gaye vikas ke paksh mein matdaan karegi." (The people will vote in support of the development work done by the BJP.)

Earlier, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh appealed to voters to turn out in large numbers and support the party.

Singh also alleged that the BJP had deployed senior leaders and workers from outside Datia during the campaign.

Watch VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Datia Assembly Bypoll | Datia, Madhya Pradesh | Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh says, "I appeal to the voters to come out in large numbers, cast their votes, and ensure a historic victory for Congress. Break the arrogance of the arrogant BJP government."



Further,… https://t.co/zyJB6LBv5L pic.twitter.com/o2ppyq7PSr — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 30, 2026

"BJP ka poora mantri mandal yahan pada raha. Isliye unhone bahar se logon ko bulaya. Hamare log 28 tareekh ko Datia district border, Jhansi aur doosri jagahon par chale gaye," he said. (The BJP's entire council of ministers was here, so they brought in people from outside. Our workers moved to the Datia district border, Jhansi and other places on the 28th.)

Datia, Uttar Pradesh: Anshuman Mishra, the younger son of BJP leader Narottam Mishra, cast his vote along with his wife for the Datia assembly by-election pic.twitter.com/FZc4HJUjWl — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

Singh further claimed, "Sab senior leaders wahan ruke hue hain aur unhone prashasan ko chetavni di hai ki agar BJP ke senior leaders bahar nahi gaye, toh hum bhi bhari sankhya mein aa jayenge." (All our senior leaders are stationed there and have warned the administration that if the BJP's senior leaders from outside are not removed, we too will gather in large numbers.)

The Datia Assembly bypoll witnessed an intense campaign by both the BJP and the Congress, with senior leaders from both parties holding rallies and roadshows ahead of polling.

Voting is underway, while the result will determine who represents the constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.