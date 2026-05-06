Dermatologist Charged With Sexual Exploitation, Blackmail After 28-Year-Old Jaipur-Based Woman Filed Complain In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old Jaipur-based woman has filed a rape case against dermatologist Dr Abhinit Gupta, alleging that he sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage, refused to marry her later and then blackmailed her using private videos.

The police have registered case under Section 63 (rape), 89 (forced abortion) of BNS and IT Act against the dermatologist.

According to FIR registered at women's police station on Monday night, the complainant said she first met the doctor in May 2025 when she visited his clinic on Kolar Road for skin treatment. After returning to Jaipur, Dr Gupta allegedly expressed his intention to marry her and called her back to Bhopal.

The woman alleged that Gupta applied vermilion on her forehead, promising marriage and later forcibly established physical relations despite her objections. She further claimed that he continued the relationship and pressurised her to get his name tattooed.

The complainant stated that when she became pregnant, the doctor allegedly gave her abortion pills without her knowledge during travel, causing severe bleeding at the airport. She also accused him of assaulting her when she confronted him.

The woman said that after she lodged an initial complaint in December 2025, Dr Gupta sent a video to her brother and threatened to leak her private videos if she pursued the matter or pressurised him for marriage.

Similar case by Mumbai model

A Mumbai-based model had earlier filed a rape complaint against the same dermatologist Dr Abhinit Gupta in 2019. She alleged that he lured her to Bhopal with promises of film opportunities, sexually assaulted her at a hotel and later refused to marry her. The case was transferred to MP Nagar police after it was registered in Mumbai.