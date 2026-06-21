Departmental Promotion Committee Meeting For SPS-To-IPS Promotion On June 25 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting of State Police Service (SPS) officers for induction into the Indian Police Service (IPS) is scheduled for June 25 in Bhopal, about five months earlier than last year.

A total of nine officers will be inducted into the IPS this year instead of eight. The increase is due to one vacancy from last year's DPC being carried forward and added to the current year's quota.

The previous DPC was held on Nov 21. Meanwhile, there is speculation that objections may be raised regarding four officers whose names have been forwarded for consideration.

Consequently, the selection process this year will cover nine posts — the eight vacancies arising in 2025 and the one carried-over vacancy.

During last year's DPC, which covered five vacancies, the names of 15 officers were considered.

Vikrant Murav (1997 batch) and Surendra Kumar Jain, Ashish Khare and Rajesh Raghuvanshi (all 1998 batch) were inducted into the IPS. However, the decision on Amrit Meena (1997 batch) was kept on hold.

As the matter could not be resolved within the stipulated timeframe, the vacancy remained unfilled. The vacancy has now been added to this year's DPC agenda.

Officers under consideration

Key officers whose names have been forwarded for the DPC include Sitaram Satsya, Amrit Meena, Nimisha Pandey, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Malay Jain, Amit Saxena, Manisha Pathak Soni, Suman Gurjar, Sandeep Mishra, Savyasachi Sarraf, Samar Verma, Satyendra Singh Tomar and Anjana Tiwari, among others.

The meeting on June 25 will determine which nine officers from the State Police Service will be inducted into the IPS cadre.