Delivery Boy Charges Police With Misconduct After Complaining Of Bike Theft On CM Helpline | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of alleged police insensitivity has emerged from Chunabhatti police station, where a delivery boy claims that police personnel mocked and rebuked him for approaching the Chief Minister Helpline regarding his stolen motorcycle.

According to the complainant, a Kolar Road resident, a pizza delivery boy, Jitendra Ahirwar’s bike was stolen from his workplace on May 29. He lodged a complaint at Chunabhatti Police Station.

However, the complainant alleged that police failed to make any significant progress in tracing the stolen bike even as CCTV footage of the thieves was available. The motorcycle was reportedly the primary source of his livelihood

He has accused police personnel of repeatedly misbehaving with him whenever he visited the police station to inquire about the investigation.

The cops rebuked him for making a complaint on CM Helpline and offered to recover the bike only after its withdrawal.

He alleged that investigating officer Sher Singh made derogatory remarks, "Jao, Commissioner aur Chief Minister hi tumhari bike khoj kar denge" (Go, the Commissioner and Chief Minister will search and return your bike).

Feeling humiliated, the delivery boy approached the Police Commissioner's Office on Tuesday.

Staff Officer Anil Sharma took cognisance of the complaint and directed Chunabhatti police to trace the culprits and recover the vehicle at the earliest.