Delhi Keeping Eye On It; Names Found In Mobile Kept Secret | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Honey Trap Part II episode has set off a storm from Sagar to Delhi. The police searched the residence of Reshu Choudhary, one of the principal characters of the episode.

The police are sifting through the devices that they laid their hands on during the search.

The names the cops extracted from Reshu, Shweta Jain, Alka Dikshit, Lakhan Choudhary, Jitendra Purohit, and Vinod are under the veil of secrecy.

The problem with the police is that they cannot make the case strong until they question the people whose names they had obtained from the honey trappers.

On the other hand, since some high-profile people are linked with the honeytrappers, their names going public will cause major trouble for the government. This is the reason that the police are not disclosing their names.

The names of some businessmen also figured in the case. The name of a big businessman is also linked with the case.

According to sources, these three women harassed the businessman to the hilt, and Reshu and Alka played a key role in it.

These women extorted Rs 50 lakh to Rs 5 crore from the people after luring them into their trap. Delhi is also keeping an eye on the honey trap case in which the names of some leaders from Delhi also cropped up.

Against this backdrop, the Central Intelligence Department is also collecting information about the case.

When the Honey Trap 1 episode came to light, the Congress was in power, so the centre could not interfere in it, but this time, Delhi is gathering information about the expose.

The police took Shewta and Alka on remand for five days. Sources said the police might seek further remand of the three women so that they could extract more information from them.