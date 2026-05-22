Bhopal District And Sessions Court Order Police Remand For Faith Cricket Academy’s Raghvendra Singh Till May 25

Bhopal District And Sessions Cour Order Police Remand For Faith Cricket Academy’s Raghvendra Singh Till May 25 | Representatie Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court has remanded Faith Cricket Academy proprietor Raghvendra Singh Tomar to police custody till May 25 in a forgery case involving former Director General of Police HM Joshi.

Habibganj police had arrested Tomar on Thursday night in connection with a four-year-old case. Tomar is suspected of allegedly defrauding Joshi and ousting him from a partnership firm.

According to police, retired DGP Joshi stays in E-5 Arera Colony and owns land in Semri village located under Ratibad police station limits. In 2017, Joshi and Tomar entered into a partnership to develop a cricket academy on the land. A firm named M/s Faith Cricket Club was established under the project.

Police investigations revealed that Tomar allegedly fabricated documents to remove Joshi from the partnership. They also suspect that Joshi’s signature was forged. Joshi discovered the fraud about two years later and lodged a complaint at Ratibad police station. Since the documents were prepared under Habibganj police station limits, the case was later transferred there.

ACP Umesh Tiwari said, “Raghvendra Singh Tomar, who was arrested in the forgery case, has been taken on police remand till May 25. He was arrested on Thursday and produced in court on Friday.”