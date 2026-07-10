Delhi High Court Refuses To Stay Former Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti's 3-Year Sentence |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Former Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti received a major setback from the Delhi High Court, as it refused to stay his three-year sentence in a bank fraud case on Friday.

According to information, the court rejected Bharti’s plea seeking suspension of his sentence to remove the impact of his disqualification under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Bharti had approached the High Court seeking a stay on his conviction so that he could regain the benefits of being a public representative.

However, the court did not accept his plea and declined to grant any relief.

A lower court had earlier sentenced Bharti to three years in prison in connection with a bank fraud case.

Under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a lawmaker can be disqualified from holding office if convicted and sentenced to two years or more.

Following the conviction, Bharti’s Assembly membership was terminated, leading to his disqualification as an MLA.

With the Delhi High Court refusing to suspend his sentence, his disqualification will continue for now.

Bharti still has the option to approach the Supreme Court for further legal relief. However, for the time being, the High Court’s order means he has not received any immediate relief in the case.

The matter is significant as a stay on his sentence could have affected the consequences of his disqualification. The court’s decision has kept both his legal and political challenges unresolved.

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What was the matter?

A special court had convicted MLA Rajendra Bharti under Section 420 of the IPC in a 25-year-old fixed deposit case and sentenced him to three years in prison on April 2, 2026.

The case involved a ₹10 lakh fixed deposit opened in his mother Savitri Devi’s name. Bharti was accused of withdrawing yearly interest despite bank rules allowing withdrawal only after maturity.