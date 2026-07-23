Delhi Heat Reaches MP Assembly, Congress Stages Walkout After Uproar

Delhi Heat Reaches State Legislative Assembly, Congress Stages Walkout After Uproar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The issue of the lathi charge on students in Delhi echoed during Zero Hour of state Legislative Assembly session on Wednesday. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said that the opposition had moved an adjournment motion as youths from Madhya Pradesh had also gone to participate in the protest.

However, minister Rakesh Singh objected, saying that only state-related issues could be raised in the Assembly. This led to a heated argument between the ruling party and the Opposition, leading to a chaotic situation. Earlier, Singhar also sought an apology from minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, saying that the latter had dubbed youths as insects.

However, Vijayvargiya denied the charge vociferously. When the Opposition continued to press the demand for discussion on the adjournment motion, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said that he would give a ruling on the subject later.

MLA Jandel threatens to resign

Congress MLA Babulal Jandel said that the government had been claiming that 12,000 hectare land got irrigated under the Chambal Micro Irrigation Project in Sheopur. “But the reality is that not even 12 hectares of land is irrigated,” he added as he threatened to resign as MLA.

He said that the entire project was an utter failure and the pipes were broken. He added that he had not become an MLA to fill his stomach as he was a farmer's son. “I will resign today if there is irrigation in 12,000-hectare area as claimed by the government,” he said.

Minister Krishna Gaur said that the project was under the five-year guarantee period and if there was any damage to the pipes, repairs would be carried out by the agency.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said that he himself had gone to the area one-and-a-half years ago and found that there was no proper maintenance of the project. Not all necessary equipment had been given to the farmers and, without them, how will they irrigate? He directed the government to inspect the project. Minister Krishna Gaur said that the Chair's directives would be followed.

Congress MLAs stage walkout

Congress MLAs staged a walkout during Question Hour as they were not satisfied with the government's reply on when payment would be made to the remaining natural calamity-affected farmers of Mandsaur. It was Congress MLA Vipin Jain from Mandsaur who raised the matter during Question Hour. He said that distribution of Rs 27 crore compensation to farmers was still pending. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar stated that 15,186 farmers had been deprived of the compensation. Revenue minister Karan Singh Verma said that the highest compensation package had been given to Mandsaur district. As Verma did not give any clear answer on the issue, Congress MLAs staged a walkout.