Delhi-Based IAS Coaching Director Kept Hostage; AI Used In ₹1.89 Crore Extortion Case, Europe Escape Plan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mastermind of the sensational hostage case involving a Delhi-based IAS coaching director used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to plan for both, the Rs 1.89-crore extortion and a possible escape to Europe, investigators have revealed.

Police officials said Priyank Sharma’s AI search history showed he had explored methods to transfer large sums overseas without detection. He had also searched visa procedures for several European countries, pointing to plans to flee India after the crime. Sources added he was in touch with travel agents to facilitate the escape.

On April 30, Shubhra Ranjan, director of a Delhi-based IAS coaching institute, was invited to Bhopal to address a seminar and hold deliberations on business expansion.

Priyank, a former student and franchise associate who had earlier disputes with her, took her and her aides to a rented house in Bag Sewania.

There, armed associates held them hostage for nearly four hours and forced her to transfer Rs 1.89 crore into bank accounts linked to Priyank’s two firms.

So far, six accused - Priyank Sharma, Rohit Malviya, Deepak Bhagat, Vikas alias Vicky Dahiya, Kunal Yadav and Pankaj Ahirwar - have been arrested. Other two Ramji and Rameshwar are still on the run. Priyank attempted to evade arrest by feigning illness and getting admitted to the ICU at AIIMS Bhopal, but doctors found his condition normal, leading to his arrest.

Police said Priyank, son of a retired senior BHEL officer, had assigned Deepak Bhagat to arrange for gang members and promised Rs 5 lakh each for their role. Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said financial transactions, communication links and possible international connections were under investigation.

Earlier bid failed

Police said this was not the first attempt. About a month ago, Priyank had called Shubhra to Bhopal and taken her to a farmhouse with a similar plan but it was aborted due to unforeseen reasons. Investigators are also probing the possible involvement of Priyank’s wife, who was reportedly in constant contact with him around the time of the crime.