Delays, Poor Arrangements Mar Divyang Camp In Madhya Pradesh's Bagh |

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): A screening and assessment camp for Divyangs was organised in Bagh block, where medical specialists examined beneficiaries and determined disability percentages. Delays and mismanagement at the venue caused inconvenience to attendees.

The camp was scheduled to begin at 10 am, but the tent had not been set up at Sandipani School by that time. Participants from rural areas arrived by 9 am and were forced to wait until 11.15 am, when the camp finally commenced.

Due to lack of preparation, tricycles were not initially available and some persons with disabilities faced difficulty in movement. Following intervention, tricycles reached the site at 1.30 pm.

The camp was organised under the supervision of Janpad Panchayat, Bagh, following directives from the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment under the ADIP scheme. The objective was to provide assistive devices, disability certificates and medical support.

During the camp, a team of specialists, including orthopaedists, ophthalmologists, psychiatrists and ENT doctors, examined participants. Around 90 persons with disabilities were identified and their details were forwarded to the district office for online entry.

Local sarpanch Dharmendra Bamaniya and panchayat staff assisted in bringing 19 persons with disabilities to the camp and supported the identification process.

Officials said the camp aimed to ensure timely delivery of government benefits under welfare schemes and improve access to healthcare services for divyangs in the block.