Delayed HFA Flats In Bhopal Leave Buyers Facing ₹5.3 Lakh Extra Registration Burden |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 100 residents who purchased Low-Income Group (LIG) flats under the Housing for All (HFA) scheme are facing a steep increase in registration charges following a prolonged delay in possession by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Between 2019 and 2021, buyers booked flats in the Number 12 Stop locality for approximately Rs 22 lakh each, with possession promised by 2023. However, the handover has only recently begun after a delay of nearly five years.

Upon approaching the registrar’s office, residents were informed that under the revised collector guidelines (April 2026), registration charges would now be calculated on an updated property value of Rs 42 lakh. This results in an additional burden of around Rs 5.30 lakh per flat.

Delayed projects, rising costs

The issue is not limited to one site. Two other HFA projects, Bag Mugaliya and Rahul Nagar, have also witnessed similar five-year delays. Despite paying the full amount upfront, many buyers - most of whom took bank loans- continued to pay EMIs without receiving possession.

Residents claim they had been assured that registration charges would be based on rates applicable in 2023. However, the implementation of new guideline values has significantly increased costs.

Notably, buyers argue that the current market value of these flats is estimated at around ₹30 lakh, far below the ₹42 lakh valuation being used for registration.

Residents protest, seek relief

Frustrated by the delay, affected residents staged multiple protests over the past few years and submitted complaints to various authorities, including the Collector and the Chief Minister’s office. The additional financial burden has now added to their woes.

On Tuesday, they once again approached the municipal corporation headquarters at Mata Mandir and submitted a memorandum to Commissioner Sanskriti Jain.

Official response

Additional Commissioner Tanmanya Vashishth Sharma advised residents to formally raise the issue with the Collector. A meeting with the collector is scheduled for Wednesday, where residents hope for relief from what they describe as an unjust financial imposition caused by administrative delays.