Delay In Dog Vaccination May Have Doomed Tigress, Cubs In Kanha Tiger Reserve | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recent death of a tigress and its four cubs has left Kanha Tiger Reserve in a state of shock, as officials attempt to determine the reasons behind the wipeout of the entire feline family.

Though the test reports for the tigress and its cubs are awaited, it is anticipated that they might have been infected by a virus carried by dogs living in eight villages located close to Sarhi range.

Consequently, a vaccination drive that was underway in other areas has been shifted to these eight villages. A forest officer said that there are 162 villages situated close to the tiger reserve. These villages were targeted for the vaccination of dogs, which are known to carry at least seven types of diseases, including rabies and canine distemper. As 100% vaccination could not be completed simultaneously in all 162 villages, those closest to the core area of the tiger reserve were prioritised.

The vaccination drive was previously underway in around 22 villages of Khapa and Khatia range due to their proximity to the core area. Khapa has 114 dogs while Khatia has 115. Following the death of the tigress and its cubs, the drive shifted to the eight villages of Sarhi range, which include Ajay Nagar and Vijay Nagar and house approximately 103 dogs.

When contacted, Deputy Director of Kanha Tiger Reserve Prakash Kumar Verma said that an intensive dog vaccination programme is underway in the eight villages situated close to Sarhi range. Meanwhile, sources said that to keep the dog population under check, sterilisation is also being considered to ensure the population does not increase significantly over the next five years.

Protocol measures The water saucer from which the tigress and its cubs might have drunk water has been closed permanently as part of the protocol to contain the spread of disease, particularly canine distemper. It is believed that a street dog might have passed the disease to the feline family by eating a kill made by them, as the virus spreads through canine saliva.

To ensure no other tigers or wild animals have been infected by the water source used by the deceased felines, wild animals are being monitored with the use of elephants.