Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi; Jabalpur High Court To Hear Petition Filed By Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Elder Son Kartikey Singh Chouhan Tomorrow | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Tuesday set May 14 as the next date for hearing the defamation case involving Rahul Gandhi as Kartikey Singh Chouhan sought more time to file his reply. The hearing was held in the court of Justice Pramod Agrawal.

The criminal defamation case filed by union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s elder son Kartikey Singh Chouhan against Gandhi stems from a political rally in 2018 where Gandhi mistakenly linked Kartikey to Panama Papers scandal. Gandhi had recently petitioned the High Court to quash the proceedings and the summoning order issued to him by District and Sessions Court, Bhopal.

Senior advocates Vivek Tankha and Ajay Gupta appeared on behalf of Rahul Gandhi. Senior advocate Ajay Gupta told Free Press, “Kartikey sought more time but the HC has given only two days to submit his reply in the defamation case.”

During the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged at a rally in Jhabua that the name of Kartikey had surfaced in the Panama Papers scandal. Denying the allegations and demanding an apology, Kartikey filed a criminal defamation suit against Gandhi in a Bhopal court stating that he issued false statements with criminal intent.