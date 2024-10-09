Death Of Woman, Newborn During Delivery In Berasia Block; Services Of Five Staffers Terminated, One Suspended

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Departmental action has been taken against 10 officers and employees of the health sub-centre of Berasia development following the death of woman and newborn during delivery at the health centre .

Services of five staffers of the health sub-centre of Berasia development block have been terminated, while an order has been issued to suspend one employee and withhold salary increments of two staffers. Similarly, recommendation for disciplinary action against Chief block medical officer Dr Pushpa Guru and a warning letter to district health officer Dr Poonam Shrivastava has been made.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari had investigated the matter and recommended to the collector for action against the officers and employees. On September 20, a pregnant woman, resident of Sohaya, had died during child delivery and the newborn also died during treatment at Sohaya sub-health centre of Berasia development block.

A proposal for disciplinary action by instituting a departmental inquiry under the provisions of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Classification, Control and Appeal Rules 1996 was sent to the Commissioner of Public Health and Medical Services against the Chief Block Medical Officer, Berasia, Dr Pushpa Guru. Also, a warning has been issued to the District Health Officer and in-charge maternal health Dr Poonam Shrivastava for not discharging their duties seriously.