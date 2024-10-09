 Death Of Woman, Newborn During Delivery In Berasia Block; Services Of Five Staffers Terminated, One Suspended
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDeath Of Woman, Newborn During Delivery In Berasia Block; Services Of Five Staffers Terminated, One Suspended

Death Of Woman, Newborn During Delivery In Berasia Block; Services Of Five Staffers Terminated, One Suspended

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari had investigated the matter and recommended to the collector for action against the officers and employees.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Departmental action has been taken against 10 officers and employees of the health sub-centre of Berasia development following the death of woman and newborn during delivery at the health centre .

Services of five staffers of the health sub-centre of Berasia development block have been terminated, while an order has been issued to suspend one employee and withhold salary increments of two staffers. Similarly, recommendation for disciplinary action against Chief block medical officer Dr Pushpa Guru and a warning letter to district health officer Dr Poonam Shrivastava has been made.

Read Also
MP Horror: Speeding Pick-Up Vehicle Hits Elderly Couple Enjoying Chai At National Highway; Drags...
article-image

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari had investigated the matter and recommended to the collector for action against the officers and employees. On September 20, a pregnant woman, resident of Sohaya, had died during child delivery and the newborn also died during treatment at Sohaya sub-health centre of Berasia development block.

A proposal for disciplinary action by instituting a departmental inquiry under the provisions of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Classification, Control and Appeal Rules 1996 was sent to the Commissioner of Public Health and Medical Services against the Chief Block Medical Officer, Berasia, Dr Pushpa Guru. Also, a warning has been issued to the District Health Officer and in-charge maternal health Dr Poonam Shrivastava for not discharging their duties seriously.  

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Gunratna Sadavarte Says There Are Only 3 ‘Shakti Kendras’ In Maharashtra; ‘Uddhav Ka Ghar, Sharad Pawar Ka Ghar Aur Mera Ghar’
Bigg Boss 18: Gunratna Sadavarte Says There Are Only 3 ‘Shakti Kendras’ In Maharashtra; ‘Uddhav Ka Ghar, Sharad Pawar Ka Ghar Aur Mera Ghar’
Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy In Pakistan Over Paedophilia Remarks And Customs Duty Complaint During Karachi Tour
Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy In Pakistan Over Paedophilia Remarks And Customs Duty Complaint During Karachi Tour
Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma BREAKS DOWN In Jail, Requests BB To Let Her Out, Says, 'Main Already Mentally..'
Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma BREAKS DOWN In Jail, Requests BB To Let Her Out, Says, 'Main Already Mentally..'
Viral VIDEO: Massive Brawl Erupts Between Two Student Groups Over Female Friend In Amity University
Viral VIDEO: Massive Brawl Erupts Between Two Student Groups Over Female Friend In Amity University

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Death Of Woman, Newborn During Delivery In Berasia Block; Services Of Five Staffers Terminated, One...

Death Of Woman, Newborn During Delivery In Berasia Block; Services Of Five Staffers Terminated, One...

Madhya Pradesh Set To Begin Tiger Translocation As Winter Approaches; Neighbouring States Await Big...

Madhya Pradesh Set To Begin Tiger Translocation As Winter Approaches; Neighbouring States Await Big...

MP: Schools To Lose Recognition For Enforcing Parents To Buy Stationery From Specific Shops

MP: Schools To Lose Recognition For Enforcing Parents To Buy Stationery From Specific Shops

MPIDC Teams To Survey Industries In Bagrod, Acharpura & Mandideep

MPIDC Teams To Survey Industries In Bagrod, Acharpura & Mandideep

Revised Sambal Yojana Policy: MP Board Faces Challenge To Refund Fees To Over 2.2L Students

Revised Sambal Yojana Policy: MP Board Faces Challenge To Refund Fees To Over 2.2L Students