Death of Sagar CMHO sends alarm bells ringing, doctors told to take warning signs of heart attack seriously

Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): The sudden death of Sagar CMHO Dr Devendra Goswami while driving has sent alarm bells ringing in the entire fraternity to take seriously the warning signs of heart attack. The doctors who have to work under unrelenting pressure and stress 24x7 have been advised to keep at least four medicines handy to address medical emergencies ASAP. And the same goes for the common man. Chest pain, sweating, nervousness, breathlessness, shoulder, neck or back pain are warning signs of heart attack and they need to be addressed without any delay. The medicines can play a vital role in saving life before the medical help is taken, says former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia.

“Doctors should always keep with them Aspirin-300, Clopidogrel-300, Atorvastatin 80 mg and Sorbitrate SL -5mg. These four medicines should be with doctors 24X7 as they will help delay the possibility of heart attack at least for three hours.” The medicines need to be administered if signs of heart attack are visible, said Chaurasia.

“Even common man should keep these four medicines handy. Taking one tablet each will help the person to beat the heart attack for three hours till he gets proper medical help,” he added.

He said, “The way cases of sudden death due to heart attack are coming these days, only the doctor community can save people.

The period of 3 hours after the onset is crucial. And if these 3 hours passes without any complication, there the chances of survival increase, he added.

Former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr AK Shrivastava too batted for the aforesaid medicines. The medicines are very helpful for immediate dealing with medical conditions like heart attack. A person will not collapse if he/she takes one table each before visiting a doctor for medical help, he added.

Dr Devendra Goswami, CMHO of Sagar suffered cardiac arrest while driving a car last week. He was heading to his hometown Gwalior with his wife and children when he complained to his wife he was feeling uneasy and had chest pain. He took a halt to take rest for a while, however, he died shortly before any medical help could arrive.