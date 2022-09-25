Action plan should be prepared keeping the new education policy and future requirement in the focus: NITTTR Bhopal Academic Council

The important meeting of Academic Council was held on 23rd September at NITTTR Bhopal. Director Prof. C.C. Tripathi said that important decisions were taken in this meeting related to the future academic action plan of NITTTR Bhopal. In which the suggestions of well-known academicians of the country and the suggestions of NITTTR faculty members are included. In this meeting, everyone unanimously agreed on this subject that an action plan should be made keeping a balance between the needs of future and our prosperous and golden past with emphasis on new education policy 2022. In the meeting many important decisions related to new training programs of the institute, including training for teachers of private institutions, establishment of Center of Experiential Learning, diploma and certificate programs offered by the Center of Excellence in NITTTR, introduction of awards for the faculty of NITTTR, in different areas, Innovation and Startup Policy, creation of digital platform for NITTTR, programs, training programs under Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Yojana, appointments of new faculty, IPR policy, internship for students, Important decisions related to inviting eminent experts lecture series under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav etc. were taken, said Dr.P.K. Purohit.