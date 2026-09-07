Death In A Bottle: MP’s Sagar Hooch Tragedy Exposes UP Link; Fake Labels, Holograms & QR Codes Allegedly Fooled Buyers | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Banda-Sagar hooch tragedy has a connection with Uttar Pradesh. The liquor was supplied using fake label, hologram to mislead the buyers. The Sagar police have started the investigation into the tragedy.

During the preliminary investigation, it came to light that a couple, residents of Lalitpur, is involved in supply of spurious liquor.

The suppliers used fake wrappers, fake lids, and even fake QR codes that look like real liquor.

These bottles were supplied in Bandri, Badodiya, Gugra Khurd, Nauraj and Barrage in Sagar district through vehicles and bikes. The customer found it difficult to identify whether the bottles were real or fake.

No lesson from earlier tragedies

In October 2020, 14 people had died in Ujjain after drinking spurious liquor.

The then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a high-level probe into the incident and a police station incharge, a sub-inspector and two constables of Kharakua police station of Ujjain were suspended for failing to keep a check on such activities.

A high-level probe headed by ACS-Home was ordered, after which a special investigation team of police was constituted.

Morena incident

The spurious liquor incident in Morena district surfaced in January 2021, which claimed 24 lives and left many hospitalised. The state government immediately took action and formed a high-level inquiry panel.

A three-member high-level probe panel was formed to investigate the matter. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was headed by the then additional chief secretary Rajesh Rajora, alongside additional director general of police (CID) A Sai Manohar and deputy inspector general Mithilesh Shukla.

Multiple administrative lapses were cited. The state government suspended the Morena district excise officer and the entire staff of the local Bagchini police station.

Both the Morena district collector and the superintendent of police (SP) were removed from their posts.

Same SP in charge during both tragedies

Interestingly, when the Morena tragedy occurred, SP Anurag Sujaniya was holding the charge of the district. Later, he was removed.

And now in the Sagar tragedy, the same officer SP Anurag Sujaniya, is holding the charge of Sagar district.