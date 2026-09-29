Deans, CMHOs Can’t Alter Bond Doctors’ Postings In MP, Existing Attachments To End | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Madhya Pradesh, no further changes can be made at the district level to the postings of doctors appointed under bond obligations.

The Directorate of Public Health and Medical Education has issued an order to all government medical college deans and CMHOs prohibiting the transfer or modification of posting details for bond doctors currently stationed at government medical colleges and health institutions.

Additionally, instructions have been issued to immediately terminate all current attachment arrangements. This order has been issued under the directive of the Commissioner of Public Health and Medical Education.

The order stipulates that Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHOs) or other district-level officials cannot modify the postings of bond doctors. Disciplinary action will be taken against any official who alters the appointment orders.

The Directorate has also instructed the Deans of medical colleges to assign only patient treatment and medical duties to bond doctors. They are not to be assigned non-medical tasks.

The Directorate issued appointment orders for MBBS and PG bond doctors on September 10. Each doctor was assigned to a specific health centre or hospital.

The Directorate has now clarified that no changes to the appointment orders will be permitted at the local level.

The order has been circulated to all medical college Deans, CMHOs, Civil Surgeons, Divisional Commissioners, and District Collectors, with instructions for mandatory compliance.