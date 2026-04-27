Day-Long MP Assembly Debate On Women’s Quota Yields No Outcome After Lok Sabha Setback |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Vidhan Sabha discussed the Nari Vandan Sankalp throughout the day on Monday. The central government withdrew the bill after it failed to muster a two-thirds majority to have it passed in the Lok Sabha.

The discussion in the Vidhan Sabha, however, could not gain anything. Though the government passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Sankalp in the Vidhan Sabha, the women would not get 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha and in the state assemblies.

Because giving 33% reservation to women is not the state subject, passing Nari Shakti Vandan Sankalp would have been significant, had the Lok Sabha passed it.

The members of the Vidhan Sabha repeated the same words in the debate that took place in the Lok Sabha, which the country recently witnessed for two days.

After the bill failed in the Lok Sabha, the BJP launched a campaign across the country to show the Congress and opposition parties as anti-women.

The party included the special day-long Vidhan Sabha session over the bill in the BJP-ruled states as part of the campaign, and MP was the first state to have held the special session of the House after receiving instructions from the party leadership.

Former leader of the opposition in the House, Ajay Singh, said there was no valid reason to discuss the bill which had already been defeated in the Lok Sabha. Holding such discussions is a waste of time, he said.

Former secretary of the Vidhan Sabha Bhagwandev Israni said passing Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Sankalp would be of no use.

According to Israni, if the BJP wants to oppose the defeat of the bill in the Lok Sabha, its leaders should organise meetings across the country.

They could have protested through other means, but using Vidhan Sabhs for a political event was wrong, he said, adding that discussion over an issue which cannot yield any results is unfair.

Similarly, political analysts termed the special Vidhan Sabha session 'irrational' because the House should discuss the issues related to the public welfare.

Discussing an issue, over which the Vidhan Sabh has no right and which failed in the Lok Sabha, is inappropriate.

Lakhs of rupees spent

The government has spent lakhs of rupees on a Vidhan Sabha session, which has nothing to do with public welfare. All 230 legislators came to Bhopal to participate in the discussion.

Skipping their work, the ministers and officers were present in the House that discussed the Women's Reservation Bill throughout the day, but it led nowhere.