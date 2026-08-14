Daughter Of OT Attendant From Madhya Pradesh Wins Gold At Commonwealth Championships In Nigeria

Daughter Of OT Attendant From Madhya Pradesh Wins Gold At Commonwealth C’ship In Nigeria | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Khushi Dabhade from Bhopal has won a Gold Medal in the Women’s Épée Team event at the Senior Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2026.

Representing the Indian national team, Khushi achieved this golden triumph at the prestigious international tournament held in Nigeria from August 9 to 14. Earlier in the same tournament, she bagged a Silver Medal in the Women’s Épée Individual event.

Hailing from a modest background, Khushi, who lives in the Banganga slum in Bhopal, shaped her fencing journey at the Madhya Pradesh Sports Fencing Academy in Bhopal under the guidance of head coach Bhupendra Singh.

Her father, Babarao Dabhade, works as an Operation Theater (OT) attendant, while her mother, Vidya Dabhade, is a staff nurse in a private hospital.

She also has a sister. Despite financial struggles, her parents never overlooked the needs of their two daughters.

Coach Bhupendra Singh told the Free Press that Khushi was very confident that she would get gold, and she delivered. "She made us proud," he said. "Like many elite athletes, her ultimate dream is to represent India at the Olympics and bring back a medal for the nation, building upon her success at the international level."