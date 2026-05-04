Daughter Jumps Off Moving Train After Mother Slips While Boarding At Itarsi Railway Station; Narrow Escape Captured In VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mother and daughter narrowly escaped a serious accident at Itarsi railway station after a risky attempt to board a moving train went wrong on Monday.

The daughter managed to board in a hurry, but the mother slipped while trying to get on. Seeing her fall, the daughter immediately jumped off the moving train.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed at the railway station.

In the footage, the train had already started moving when the mother tried to get on. She lost her balance while boarding and slipped, falling dangerously close to the tracks.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

ITARASI📍

Negligence can be costly 🫵



एक बेटी अपनी मां के लिए जोखिम उठा लिया,

मां को देखा होगा आपने आज बेटी को भी देख

लिजिए,



पानी लेने के दौरान ट्रेन चल पड़ी मां नीचे गिर गई

मां को गिरता देख बेटी ने भी ट्रेन से छलांग लगा दी,

दोनों सुरक्षित हैं कोई गंभीर चोट नहीं है, pic.twitter.com/mvvTjfMJ8s — KUNDAN PATEL (@KUNDAN00PATEL) May 4, 2026

Seeing her mother fall, the daughter, who had already managed to catch the train, took an immediate but risky step. She jumped off the moving train to reach her mother.

However, as she landed on the platform, she fell hard and appeared to lose consciousness for a few moments.

The CCTV video shows nearby passengers rushing to help. Some people quickly grabbed the daughter and dragged her away from the platform edge, safely. Others rushed towards the mother to assist her after the fall.

Fortunately, both the mother and daughter survived the incident and did not suffer any serious injuries.

The shocking visuals have once again raised concerns about passenger safety and the dangers of boarding or getting off moving trains.