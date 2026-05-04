Bhopal Farmers Protest: Police Halts Farmers’ March To CM Residence Before It Could Begin; Puts Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh Leaders Under House Arrest — VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government deployed heavy police force to halt the massive farmers' protest scheduled in Bhopal on Monday.

According to information, farmers of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh from across the state-- Sehore, Vidisha, Balaghat, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Ratlam and more, planned a march towards CM Residence in the capital to demand redressal of their grievances. The march, however, was halted even before it could start.

In parts of western MP, leaders of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh were put under house arrest.

Farmers were supposed to gather at Fanda toll plaza and then move towards the Chief Minister’s residence.

ACP Ankita Khatarkar said, “The protestors from Congress were stopped at Taran Pushkar. The protest was being held without permission, and legal action will be taken against them.”

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | Bhopal ACP Zone-1, Ankita Khatarkar says, "The protestors from Congress were stopped at Taran Pushkar... We will take legal action against them for protesting without permission." https://t.co/HHczntNm98 pic.twitter.com/OIXMDHc46E — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2026

However, several farmer leaders from districts like Dewas and Ratlam were put under house arrest. Others who had already left their homes were stopped on the way.

In a video from the scene, a protester said, “This incident was a genocide... The entire BJP system is involved in this. Today we are carrying these biers because they don’t take action otherwise. Eleven people died, and we are taking these to the residence of Dharmendra Lodhi.”

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP | A protestor says, "This incident was a genocide... Entire BJP system is involved in this and today we are carrying this bier because they don't make any progress without seeing it... 11 people died in this and we are carrying these biers to the residence of… https://t.co/HHczntNm98 pic.twitter.com/JrC1AX5s2G — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2026

Trilok Singh Gothi, national vice president of the youth wing, said that leaders from around 30 districts were expected to join. But since morning, police did not allow them to step out. Similar restrictions were reported in districts like Sehore, Seoni, Harda, Balaghat, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Agar Malwa and Shajapur.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Members of Youth Congress held protest in Bhopal over the Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) cruise boat tragedy earlier today pic.twitter.com/rYn8J9346p — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2026

Farmers prepared letter

The farmers’ group has prepared a 15-point demand letter for the Chief Minister. Their demands include improving wheat procurement, paying pending Bhavantar money, withdrawing cases related to stubble burning, and giving relief to loan defaulters.

They have also asked for full loan waiver, fair crop prices based on cost, better milk rates, and full compensation for crop loss.

Other demands include buying moong at MSP, correcting land records, stopping issues caused by the electricity department, higher compensation for land acquisition, and setting up testing labs in every district.

Police continue to block farmers from reaching Bhopal, keeping the situation under control for now.