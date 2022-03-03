Datia: Youth gets life imprisonment for raping minor girl

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): The district court sentenced a youth to life imprisonment till his natural death on the charges of raping a minor girl on Thursday.

The court also levied a fine of Rs 28,000. The convicted youth was identified as Sanjeev, a resident of Seondha Chungi. The victim was 16 years old in 2020, when she reported the crime to the police.

Advocate Sanchita Awasthi told the court that on the night of November 16, 2020, Sanjeev had eloped with the girl on the pretext of marriage and he raped her.

The victim’s father had lodged a complaint in the case at Civil Line police station. Following the complaint, the police rescued the girl, recorded her statement and arrested the convict.

During the hearing into the matter, Awasthi presented the evidence before the court. After which the Special Judge Rama Jayant Mittal awarded the life imprisonment to the convict.

