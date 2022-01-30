Datia: Woman gang-raped by lover and his two companions

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly raped by her boyfriend and his two friends, under Tharet Police Station Area.

According to the primary information, the woman had eloped from her house to meet her lover at the farm. When she reached there, her lover, along with his two friends gang-raped her.

The woman lodged a complaint against the three at the Tharet police station.

Datia Superintendent of Police Aman Rathore said a case of rape has been registered against the three and a search operation has begun.

Notably, a 25-year-old (married) woman, was in love with Ram Hazur, who lived in the nearby village of Tharet.

While she was talking to her lover on the phone, her husband overheard her and thrashed her.

The irked woman ran from her house and reached Ram Hazur's place where his two friends Brijmohan and Pancham gang-raped her. When the woman asked her lover to marry her but he refused and asked her to leave.

The woman narrated the whole ordeal to her husband and they reached the Tharet police station and filed a case against the lover and his two friends.

