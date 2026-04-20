Datia Municipality Clerk Suicide: FIR Against Datia CMO, Two Others After Wife Files Complaint-- VIDEO

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered in connection with the suicide of Datia Municipality clerk Dilip Gond, following a complaint filed by his wife on Monday.

According to police, the case was registered at Prem Nagar Police Station against Nagendra Singh Gurjar, clerk Rajesh Dubey and contractor Dharmendra Sharma.

What Is The Reason?

The police have booked the accused under Sections 108, 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the complaint, Gond allegedly died by suicide after facing continuous harassment from the accused.

Wife's Complaint

In her complaint, Gond’s wife Madhuri Singh alleged that her husband was abused, assaulted and humiliated after he refused to prepare a fake file.

She also claimed that on February 17, 2026, an order was issued removing him from the Establishment Branch and assigning him the work of counting garbage vehicles.

According to the family, the transfer of duties and continued harassment left him mentally distressed. On February 22, 2026, he allegedly hanged himself at his residence in Jhansi.

The deceased is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

The family has demanded strict action against the accused. Police in Jhansi have begun an investigation into the case.

Read the full story below :

Gond had earlier recorded a video minutes before ending his life in which he blamed the three individuals for his death. The video is now being examined as part of the investigation.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | 'False Signature, Conspiracy At Work And No Help From CMO': Nagar Palika Datia Employee Records Last Message Before Ending Life#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/9MLinCHrQj — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 23, 2026

During initial investigation, Datia CMO Nagendra Singh Gurjar said that Dilip Gond was a sincere and dedicated employee. He said the department has suffered a major loss and that the exact reasons behind the incident are not yet known.

Meanwhile, police from Jhansi said the case is being investigated. Officials have recorded statements of the deceased’s wife.

Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.