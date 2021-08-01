Datia: Man dips his hands into blood of wife for her failure to add tang to chutney

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man has dipped his hands into the blood of his wife for her failure to add tang to the chutney that she had prepared for the breakfast to be served to customers, the police said.

The incident occurred in Uprai village under Goraghat police station on Sunday.

Forty-one-year-old Anand Gupta runs a shop of food items that he sells especially for breakfast.

He sells home-made foodstuff. On Sunday morning, Anand told his 40-year-old wife Preeti to prepare chutney for breakfast.

No sooner had Preeti prepared it than he took a tang of it, but it was without any taste, which the customers would not like he had told his wife.

Therefore, there was an altercation between him and his wife. As the fight between them reached its peak, Anand killed his wife with a sharp-edged weapon.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the woman to the morgue.

The cops are searching for Anand. At the time of the incident, the children of Anand and Preeti were in the shop. The police sent them to the house of their relatives.