Datia: Former Congress MLA accused of illegally occupying tribal's land arrested

Datia/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former Congress MLA from Datia, Rajendra Bharti has been arrested by police early Thursday morning, sources said.

A case against Bharti, a political arch-rival of home minister Narottam Mishra, was registered at Chirula police station late Wednesday night following a week-long sit-in of the tribal family.

The tribal family members alleged that Bharti, using his political connection, had illegally occupied their ancestral land. They also accused Bharti and his accomplices for beating them up.

Notably, the tribal family that was staging protest for past one week in Datia on Wednesday threatened that they would commit suicide if action was not taken against Bharti.

“A team of Chirula police station with help of Kotwali police station raided Bharti house and detained him,” a senior police officer said.

As the news of Bharti’s arrest spread, a large number of Congress workers including Congress district president Ashok Dangi rushed to the police station. They later met the district superintendent of police (SP) and demanded release of Bharti.

Dangi said that the allegations levelled against Bharti were baseless. He alleged that Bharti was being framed in a false case by state home minister Narottam Mishra.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 03:01 PM IST