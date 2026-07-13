Datia Bypolls: 'Will Go Door-To-Door For Ashutosh's Victory,' Narottam Mishra Accompanies BJP Candidate Ashutosh Tiwari On Nomination Day— VIDEO

Datia Bypolls: BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari Files Nomination; Narottam Mishra Says, 'Will Go Door-To-Door For Ashutosh's Victory' -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate for the Datia Assembly bypoll, Ashutosh Tiwari, filed his nomination papers on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former Home Minister Narottam Mishra-- whose name was much anticipated for the byelections.

Mishra's presence was significant, especially after he was denied the party ticket and the BJP fielded Ashutosh Tiwari instead.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: BJP candidate from Datia assembly seat, Ashutosh Tiwari files nomination for bye-election.



He is accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP leader Narottam Mishra.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/PTDEfy6nDe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2026

Narottam Mishra breaks into tears

Narottam Mishra extended full support to Tiwari. Briefing media, he said, "16 tarik se swayam yahin pe dera jamayenge, sare karyakartaon ke sath mein... Datia ke ek-ek darwaje par apna sheesh nawaunga, ek-ek gaon ke andar jaunga aur Ashutosh ko jitaunga..." (From the 16th onwards, I will camp here along with all the party workers. I will bow my head at every doorstep in Datia, visit every village, and ensure Ashutosh's victory.)

As he concluded his remarks, the former minister broke into tears. A video of his speech surfaced on social media and went viral on Monday.

Massive protest staged in Datia 2 days ago

The nomination was filed two days after a massive protest was staged by supporters of Narottam Mishra in the Datia constituency.

As many as 8 police personnel were injured after supporters of former minister Narottam Mishra blocked NH-44 for nearly 11 hours to protest the BJP's decision to deny him the Datia bypoll ticket on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The blockade caused a 20-25km traffic jam across Datia, Jhansi, Shivpuri and Gwalior, leaving buses and ambulances stranded before it ended early on Saturday.

डॉ नरोत्तम मिश्रा के लिए सड़कों पर उतरे लोग।



नरोत्तम मिश्रा का टिकट काटने के बाद जनता का भारी आक्रोश देखिए।



लोग सड़कों पर आ गए है टिकेट वापस करने की सबकी मांग कर रहे है नहीं उपचुनाव नहीं होने देंगे ऐसा लोगो का कहना है।



आपको क्या लगता है इनका टिकट काटना सही था या गलत??? pic.twitter.com/aPaRQRQyUJ — मनीष मिश्रा (@Sanatnimaneesh) July 11, 2026

Heavy security forces have been deployed at the site in Datia where supporters of former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra allegedly pelted stones at the police.



The protest erupted after the BJP denied him a ticket for the upcoming Assembly by-election.



Last night,… pic.twitter.com/FDculVsvL9 — investmoneymag.com (@InvestMoneyMag) July 11, 2026

Mishra pacifies supporters

However, as news of the protests broke, Mishra defended the party's decision and urged his supporters to stop the violence.

Speaking to the media, Mishra said, "This is the party's decision. I urge all party workers, especially after seeing videos of workers pouring petrol or kerosene, not to engage in such activities."

He added, "Within the party forum, views are expressed in an appropriate manner. They are not conveyed in this fashion."

Dabra, Madhya Pradesh: On being denied a ticket for the Datia bypoll, BJP leader Narottam Mishra says, "This is the party's decision. I urge all party workers, especially after seeing videos on social media of workers pouring petrol or kerosene, not to engage in such actions.… pic.twitter.com/sWEw6d02nb — IANS (@ians_india) July 11, 2026

Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh also files nomination

Datia, Madhya Pradesh: On the Datia by-election, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh says, "I have filed my nomination. Now I am entering the election, and I will win.." pic.twitter.com/hrxzEgxqmO — IANS (@ians_india) July 13, 2026

Congress candidate and former MLA Ghanshyam Singh filed his nomination for the Datia Assembly bypoll on Monday, accompanied by senior Congress leaders Jitu Patwari, Umang Singhar and Digvijaya Singh.

The party claimed that internal BJP discontent over denying a ticket to former minister Narottam Mishra would work in the Congress' favour.

Ashutosh Tiwari slams Jitu Patwari's claims of victory

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: BJP candidate from Datia Ashutosh Tiwari says, "Madhya Pradesh has endured Digvijaya Singh as a loss, there is no question of him being accepted... All the voters of Datia are with development." pic.twitter.com/cyQZA1wb06 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2026

BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari dismissed the Congress' victory claims in the Datia Assembly bypoll, saying the BJP faces 'no competition' in the constituency.

Targeting Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Digvijaya Singh, Tiwari asserted that the election campaign in Datia is focused solely on development and progress.