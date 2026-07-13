 Datia Bypolls: 'Will Go Door-To-Door For Ashutosh's Victory,' Narottam Mishra Accompanies BJP Candidate Ashutosh Tiwari On Nomination Day— VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDatia Bypolls: 'Will Go Door-To-Door For Ashutosh's Victory,' Narottam Mishra Accompanies BJP Candidate Ashutosh Tiwari On Nomination Day— VIDEO

Datia Bypolls: 'Will Go Door-To-Door For Ashutosh's Victory,' Narottam Mishra Accompanies BJP Candidate Ashutosh Tiwari On Nomination Day— VIDEO

BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari filed his nomination for the Datia Assembly bypoll on Monday in the presence of CM Mohan Yadav and Narottam Mishra, who broke into tears while pledging to campaign for Tiwari. The nomination followed protests by Mishra's supporters over the denied ticket. Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh also filed his nomination, while both parties traded victory claims.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, July 13, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
Datia Bypolls: 'Will Go Door-To-Door For Ashutosh's Victory,' Narottam Mishra Accompanies BJP Candidate Ashutosh Tiwari On Nomination Day— VIDEO
Datia Bypolls: BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari Files Nomination; Narottam Mishra Says, 'Will Go Door-To-Door For Ashutosh's Victory' -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate for the Datia Assembly bypoll, Ashutosh Tiwari, filed his nomination papers on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former Home Minister Narottam Mishra-- whose name was much anticipated for the byelections.

Mishra's presence was significant, especially after he was denied the party ticket and the BJP fielded Ashutosh Tiwari instead.

Narottam Mishra breaks into tears 

Narottam Mishra extended full support to Tiwari. Briefing media, he said, "16 tarik se swayam yahin pe dera jamayenge, sare karyakartaon ke sath mein... Datia ke ek-ek darwaje par apna sheesh nawaunga, ek-ek gaon ke andar jaunga aur Ashutosh ko jitaunga..." (From the 16th onwards, I will camp here along with all the party workers. I will bow my head at every doorstep in Datia, visit every village, and ensure Ashutosh's victory.)

As he concluded his remarks, the former minister broke into tears. A video of his speech surfaced on social media and went viral on Monday.

Massive protest staged in Datia 2 days ago

The nomination was filed two days after a massive protest was staged by supporters of Narottam Mishra in the Datia constituency.

As many as 8 police personnel were injured after supporters of former minister Narottam Mishra blocked NH-44 for nearly 11 hours to protest the BJP's decision to deny him the Datia bypoll ticket on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The blockade caused a 20-25km traffic jam across Datia, Jhansi, Shivpuri and Gwalior, leaving buses and ambulances stranded before it ended early on Saturday.

Mishra pacifies supporters

However, as news of the protests broke, Mishra defended the party's decision and urged his supporters to stop the violence.

Speaking to the media, Mishra said, "This is the party's decision. I urge all party workers, especially after seeing videos of workers pouring petrol or kerosene, not to engage in such activities."

He added, "Within the party forum, views are expressed in an appropriate manner. They are not conveyed in this fashion."

Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh also files nomination

Congress candidate and former MLA Ghanshyam Singh filed his nomination for the Datia Assembly bypoll on Monday, accompanied by senior Congress leaders Jitu Patwari, Umang Singhar and Digvijaya Singh.

The party claimed that internal BJP discontent over denying a ticket to former minister Narottam Mishra would work in the Congress' favour.

Read Also
Datia Bypoll: BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari Rejects Congress Victory Claims, Says 'No Competition' As Voters...
Datia Bypoll: BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari Rejects Congress Victory Claims, Says 'No Competition' As Voters...

Ashutosh Tiwari slams Jitu Patwari's claims of victory

BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari dismissed the Congress' victory claims in the Datia Assembly bypoll, saying the BJP faces 'no competition' in the constituency.

Targeting Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Digvijaya Singh, Tiwari asserted that the election campaign in Datia is focused solely on development and progress.

Read Also
Datia Bypoll Protest Turns Violent: Narottam Mishra Supporters Block NH-44 For 11 Hours, Clash With...
Datia Bypoll Protest Turns Violent: Narottam Mishra Supporters Block NH-44 For 11 Hours, Clash With...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source