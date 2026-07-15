Datia Bypolls: Police Crush 628 Illegal Weapons With Road Roller Ahead Of Byelection In MP's Datia

Police Destroy 628 Illegal Weapons With Road Roller Ahead Of Crucial Assembly By-election Polls In MP's Datia | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 628 illegal weapons, seized from various police station areas across the district, were formally destroyed using a road roller ahead of the Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh's Datia.

Police stated that this step was taken to maintain law and order and ensure fair and peaceful voting during the election.

According to the police department, these illegal weapons, seized in various cases over the past years, were destroyed in accordance with regulations after completing all legal formalities.

The destruction of the seized weapons is part of this ongoing campaign.

SDOP Poonamchandra Yadav stated that a continuous campaign against crime and illegal weapons is underway in the district.

He added that the police are fully alert regarding the assembly by-election, and no one will be permitted to disrupt law and order.

SDOP Poonamchandra Yadav mentioned that special surveillance is being maintained in sensitive areas during the election.

The district administration and police have been on high alert regarding the Datia assembly by-election. Since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, continuous checking drives, surveillance, and enforcement actions have been carried out to ensure the election concludes in a peaceful and fair atmosphere.

Police teams are conducting regular patrols and keeping a close watch on suspicious activities. Furthermore, strict action will continue against those involved in the possession, manufacture, or trafficking of illegal weapons.

Datia Police have also appealed to the public to immediately inform the authorities if they come across any information regarding the manufacture, sale, or use of illegal weapons.

The identity of the informant will be kept confidential. The police reiterated that strict action against law violators will continue unabated.