Datia Bypoll: 14 Police Officials Shifted In Chambal-Gwalior Region, Including Datia District | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters on Sunday issued transfer orders for 14 inspectors and sub-inspectors posted in the Chambal-Gwalior region, including Datia district. Of the 14 transferred, seven were shifted on the directives of ECI.

According to the order, the action has been taken to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process during Datia by-election. The order issued by Director General of Police Kailash Makwana stated that in compliance with the Election Commission of India's letter dated July 26, these officials have been temporarily posted to new units till further orders.

Several station house officers (SHOs) have been attached to Police Headquarters in Bhopal, while other officials have been assigned new responsibilities at police stations in Datia district.

The police officials transferred from Datia Assembly constituency are SHO, AJAK (SC/ST Cell), Inspector Kehri Parihar; Civil Lines Police Station, Sub-Inspector Amit Osare; Badaoni Police Station, Sub-Inspector Neeraj Kumar; SHO, Jigna, Sub-Inspector Rachna Mahaur; Goraghat Police Station, Sub-Inspector Archana Pal; and SHO, Dhirpura, Sub-Inspector Bhupendra Singh Jat.

In place of the transferred officials, Inspector Meriral Uike has been posted as police station incharge of AJAK, Sub-Inspector Bhojram Bhagat as SHO of Civil Lines Police Station, Sub-Inspector Kaushalendra Singh as SHO of Badaoni, Sub-Inspector Rajiv Birthare at Jigna Police Station, Sub-Inspector Balram Manjhi at Goraghat Police Station, Sub-Inspector Bhuvenesh Sharma at Dhirpura Police Station, and Sub-Inspector Harikesh Baghel at Badaoni Police Station.

Datia superintendent of police Mayur Khandelwal said the police officials had been transferred because they had completed more than three years in the constituency. According to ECI guidelines, officials who complete three years in a constituency are transferred.