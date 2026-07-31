Datia By-Elections Polling -- 71.44% Polling Registered |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Polling in the by-election in Datia was recorded to 71.44% till evening; the polling percentage may increase later. It is around 8% less to the last election polling.

Polling began at 7 AM amid tight security and concluded at 6 PM.

The total voter turnout in the Datia Assembly by-election was approximately 71.44%. In the constituency, the turnout was 74.09% for male voters, 68.48% for female voters, and 20% for other voters.

Election Officer Swapnil Wankhade said that no untoward incident was reported from anywhere, even as the Congress alleged that its polling station agent was removed by the police in one place.

"71.40% of people exercised their franchise. The number may increase," Wankhade said.

The constituency had witnessed its highest voter turnout of 80.20 percent in the 2023 assembly elections.

Wankhade said the final turnout will be announced once data from all polling stations is received.

A total of 291 polling stations had been set up for 2,20,344 registered voters.

21 In Contest

While 21 candidates were in the fray, the real contest is expected to be between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ashutosh Tiwari and the Congress's Ghanshyam Singh. Damodar Singh Yadav of the Azad Samaj Party is also in the contest, hoping to make the contest a triangular one.

The results will be declared on August 3 after counting.

Allegations

Congress alleged that there was blatant abuse of power during the voting. The party shared a video on 'X', claiming that its polling agent at polling station number 51 in Ramsagar was taken away by the police without giving any reason, so that "booth capturing could take place".